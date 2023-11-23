Altman’s return to OpenAI is better for Microsoft than an in-house AI lab

In case you missed the twists and turns, Microsoft briefly hired Altman and his OpenAI President Greg Brockman as heads of a new AI division at Microsoft. As nearly all of OpenAI’s staff signed an open letter threatening to join that team, many observers saw a coup for Microsoft: It had ‘acqui-hired’ one of the world’s most talented AI teams for almost nothing. But that isn’t quite right. OpenAI’s staff wouldn’t have come free. There were 770 of them and many had seven-figure salaries. Also, their work would have loaded Microsoft with more risk. Its partnership with OpenAI worked so well until now because OpenAI took all the reputational and legal flak for launching advanced AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2. That explains the partnership, and it’s why tech giants have been so slow on AI themselves. Remember Microsoft’s PR disaster with Tay, the chatbot that became a Caucasian supremacist on Twitter? Microsoft employees still cringe at the scandal, and it made others wary of releasing their own tools.

