Altman’s Worldcoin idea is out to reinvent the Aadhaar wheel

The purpose is noble, and ostensibly visionary. Altman has looked beyond the Silicon Valley bubble and foreseen a world which is overrun by human-like AI and robots, many of them doing most of the work that humans do today. With biometric identification, the value produced by this work can be distributed among human beings as a Universal Basic Income (UBI). To make that happen, we need to know who the real humans are, and for that, we need an inviolable identity—that’s where World ID comes in. The UBI envisioned will presumably be distributed as Worldcoin. Not everyone thinks that this “decentralised, privacy-preserving solution" to the world’s AI problem is a crazy idea. Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Reid Hoffman and others have pitched in $115 million at a $3 billion valuation to make it happen. So has FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, but for some reason, he gets no front-and- centre mention in press releases. Details of this project remain quite unclear, and crypto oriented investments are not a hot venture capital favourite right now, but Worldcoin seems to have bucked the trend. Admittedly, a large part of the excitement has to do with the inarguable genius and success of Altman himself. With distinctly Muskian overtones, Altman is building and investing in firms that could reshape societies and the planet. The third leg of this effort is Oklo, a nuclear fission startup chaired by Altman that is set to go public at a valuation of $850 million. In an interview with Financial Times, he was brimming with optimism: “These are independent parts of a specific vision of the future. But they’re all doing their own things and they all work independently."