Aluminium is a good bet for infrastructure in the future

Aluminium has successfully replaced timber in house construction, significantly contributing to the prevention of tree cutting. It is used in aircraft making for its light-weight tensile strength, and the same applies to renewable energy projects.

As India witnesses increased government spending on infrastructure, our challenge lies in finding the extent to which aluminium usage can be expanded in these projects. In applications like home window and door frames, as with aircraft making, the metal faces little competition. In infrastructure, it often competes with steel or stainless steel, but it can excel in such niches as architectural structures, electric charging stations, etc. Timber must completely be replaced with aluminium, given its recyclability and cost-effectiveness over time, thanks to very low maintenance costs.

Empirical evidence points to infrastructure as a growth propellant. Its creation has salutary and multiplier effects on multiple sectors of the economy. Apart from raising market demand and people’s incomes, and facilitating trade and connectivity, it promotes financial inclusion and enhances societal equality. India’s build-up partly explains why the country is a rare ‘bright spot’ in the world economy. At $3.75 trillion, India is among the top five major economies, and could reach $5 trillion in the next few years. Infrastructure growth has been instrumental in India’s rise in the international order, even though much more is needed.

The time has come to create infrastructure of the future: it should be advanced, energy-efficient and thus environment-friendly, cost-effective, aesthetic and easy to assemble. If it is to be climate-resilient and climate-resistant, we need to use more aluminium. Infinitely recyclable, the metal is more eco-friendly than steel, plastic and other materials. It is also corrosion-resistant and highly malleable. According to the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2020, the electrical sector consumes around 48% of all aluminium in India, followed by the automobile and transport sector (15%), construction (13%), consumer durables (7%), machinery and equipment (7%), packaging (4%) and others (6%). However, India’s per capita consumption is one-fourth the world average.

Aluminium production is energy intensive, but clean power can be used for electrolysis. Importantly, this metal has no scalable substitute today for India to reach net zero emissions by 2070, towards which an energy transition is already underway.

Aluminium is embedded in all parts of the modern economy, from construction to cars and cans. While a global energy transition alone is expected to drive up aluminium demand manifold, growing demand from the infrastructure sector will require capacity addition back home.

China is the world’s top producer and consumer of the metal, but a shift in Western sourcing interest towards India could give Indian aluminium makers a chance to make up for a Chinese void in the global arena, while also supporting the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. As of now, India’s imports of aluminium, mainly low-quality scrap, have remained consistently high even though domestic output has risen.

Rating agency ICRA recently noted that the Centre’s massive infrastructure development plans, growing urbanization levels, housing schemes, investments in metro rail networks and aluminium-bodied Vande Bharat trains bode well for domestic aluminium demand. While global consumption of the metal would remain tepid, with an increase of around 1% in 2023, Indian demand growth is placed at 9% in 2023-24 as well as 2024-25.

It is supply that needs to increase in response, for which we need a steady supply of high-quality raw materials as well as efficient processing and distribution networks, while the entire value chain of extraction and production is decarbonized. Alumina comes from bauxite. About one tonne of alumina is made from 3-3.5 tonnes of bauxite, and about one tonne of aluminium is produced from about 2 tonnes of alumina. India does have bauxite reserves, but challenges of access to mineral-bearing areas, land acquisition and environmental and forest clearances should be sorted out for more of it to be mined. Seamless allocation of bauxite mines and incentivizing producers to produce more high-quality, climate-resilient aluminium are the order of the day.

Increasing low-quality imports in recent years have caused concern for the domestic aluminium industry and investment in the sector. There is a need to stem the increased flow of imports by aiding the efforts of domestic producers; else, India’s production capacity will not keep pace with demand and our import dependency will increase. On its part, the domestic industry needs to adopt new technologies to decarbonize production. To incentivize this energy-intensive sector to use green energy for aluminium making, the government could introduce a Production-Linked Incentive scheme for it.

A parliamentary standing committee summed up the need thus: “Having a holistic view of the performance of the aluminium sector, which could not achieve production to the desired level of installed capacity, the Committee feels that the Ministry should step up the extra efforts for overall improvement in its physical performance to make the country self-reliant for aluminium metal."

Aluminium, with its many advantages, needs support. We should not depend on imports, but use indigenous products even as we identify new niche usages.