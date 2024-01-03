Opinion
Aluminium is a good bet for infrastructure in the future
Summary
- This metal is recyclable, cost effective and versatile, even if it consumes a lot of energy to make. Government incentives for the decarbonized production of aluminium in India could help us achieve clean development.
Aluminium has successfully replaced timber in house construction, significantly contributing to the prevention of tree cutting. It is used in aircraft making for its light-weight tensile strength, and the same applies to renewable energy projects.
