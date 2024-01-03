Aluminium is a good bet for infrastructure in the future

It is supply that needs to increase in response, for which we need a steady supply of high-quality raw materials as well as efficient processing and distribution networks, while the entire value chain of extraction and production is decarbonized. Alumina comes from bauxite. About one tonne of alumina is made from 3-3.5 tonnes of bauxite, and about one tonne of aluminium is produced from about 2 tonnes of alumina. India does have bauxite reserves, but challenges of access to mineral-bearing areas, land acquisition and environmental and forest clearances should be sorted out for more of it to be mined. Seamless allocation of bauxite mines and incentivizing producers to produce more high-quality, climate-resilient aluminium are the order of the day.