Amaravati: A city back in India’s political arclights
Summary
- This project may be revived as BJP’s Modi and TDP’s Naidu join hands at the Centre. India needs urban dispersal and this is a chance to create an eco-friendly city for the digital age.
This election placed the Constitution of India in the national spotlight, but what its results have brightened overnight is the prospect of Amaravati emerging as an entirely new city to serve as the capital of Andhra Pradesh (AP). A prime mover of this project, N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has risen to political prominence.