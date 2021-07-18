Amartya Sen’s ‘home’ is much too crowded to hold narrative appeal

By adding to our vocabulary, he has actually empowered many sections of society that were, let us say, oppressed. Or excluded. “Missing women" led to identification of the killing fields that the female foetus or new-born faced, sex selection at birth, or just before. I particularly liked his reference to Mahbub ul-Haq, the Bangladeshi economist who felt the need to develop indicators of human progress that were not entirely limited to the economic domain. Thus, Mahbub ul-Haq gave birth to the Human Development Report, whose indices were not per capita gross domestic product growth, but health, education and participation in politics, and empowerment. His admiration for Mahbub and then joining him in his efforts is one of the graceful experiences he describes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}