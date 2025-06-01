Kaushik Basu: Redefine prosperity; GDP tunnel-vision could prove costly
Gross domestic product (GDP) is the world’s standard measure of well-being, but remains deeply flawed. It fails to capture inequality and its maximization often rewards activities that hurt democracy and the planet. It’s time to redefine prosperity.
In mainstream economics, description is routinely treated as secondary to analysis. Labelling a work as ‘purely descriptive’ conveys dismissiveness. Yet, as Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen observed in a seminal 1980 paper, every act of description involves choices. Whether we are describing a historical event, an individual or a country, what we choose to include and what we leave out can be critical. Description shapes perception. And perception, in turn, can profoundly influence behaviour.