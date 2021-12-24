Amazon can resolve regulatory issues, win goodwill by listing Cloudtail

Since government policy on multi-brand retail buries its head firmly in the sand of nativist partisanship, Amazon’s response should be to reach for the clouds — or, at least, for Cloudtail.

It is speculated that Amazon’s move to relieve N.R. Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures of its 76% stake in Prione, which wholly owns Cloudtail, a prime retailer on the Amazon India marketplace, would face regulatory hurdles because of the restriction that Amazon-owned retailers cannot sell on its e-commerce platform. Neither law nor logic supports such speculation.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand e-commerce is constrained by a number of restrictions. To begin with, an e-commerce operator who holds inventory can only do B2B sales, meaning it can sell only to businesses, not to consumers. FDI is permitted, however, in electronic marketplaces, on which assorted sellers sell any number of brands. So, both Amazon and Flipkart are marketplaces and do not hold inventory, directly or indirectly. To prevent the indirect holding of inventory, it is stipulated that no group company of the e-marketplace can own equity in a retailer, and a group company is one in which the group controls 26% or more equity or appoints at least half the strength of the board.

Cloudtail, an India-registered company, is the most robust retailer on the Amazon e-commerce platform. It is wholly owned by another Indian company, Prione. Amazon’s ownership in Cloudtail complies with the sub-26% cap on an Amazon group company stake in the retailer by limiting Amazon’s stake in the holding company to 24%, the other 76% being held by Catamaran Ventures, promoted by Murthy, 100% Indian.

Murthy wants out. Amazon is obliging him by offering to pick up his stake. There should be no regulatory hurdle in the path of this acquisition. It poses no abuse of market power or unfair trade practice challenge. The trouble is that a wholly Amazon-owned Prione would mean a wholly Amazon-owned Cloudtail, which would no longer be able to sell on the Amazon e-marketplace. That is not for the Competition Commission to bother its head about, but for the Department of Industrial Policy and, yes, you hear it right, Promotion.

Instead of selling on Amazon, Cloudtail could sell on Flipkart or Jiomart. Or it could sell its brands as an independent single-brand retailer. Or better still, Cloudtail could have an initial public offering, in which Prione offers to sell 75% of its stake to the public. Cloudtail is well-known to Amazon shoppers, unlike Prione. So, it makes sense for Cloudtail, rather than Prione, to have the IPO.

Amazon would score a public relations win with such an IPO. Hindustan Unilever is a subsidiary of Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant. But in India, everyone treats it as an Indian company, not just because of the familiarity of its brands but also because it is listed in India, and Indian investors gain from the company’s prosperity. By giving Indians a chance to own a chunk of its operations, Amazon would acquire goodwill it can use and comply with regulations as well.

Speed, of course, is of the essence. Market turbulence should not deter the IPO. The more uncertain the market, the greater the appeal of a wholesome business that investors are familiar with. Go for it, Amazon; do the IPO, comply with all rules, spread stakeholdership and prosperity, and win goodwill, to boot.

