Amazon can resolve regulatory issues, win goodwill by listing Cloudtail

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand e-commerce is constrained by a number of restrictions. To begin with, an e-commerce operator who holds inventory can only do B2B sales, meaning it can sell only to businesses, not to consumers. FDI is permitted, however, in electronic marketplaces, on which assorted sellers sell any number of brands. So, both Amazon and Flipkart are marketplaces and do not hold inventory, directly or indirectly. To prevent the indirect holding of inventory, it is stipulated that no group company of the e-marketplace can own equity in a retailer, and a group company is one in which the group controls 26% or more equity or appoints at least half the strength of the board.