Amazon doesn’t want Meta’s AI agent to shop on its site—where does that leave users of personal bots?

Meta is rightly receiving plaudits for its new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Muse. I have been using it, and it is plainly the most impressive product Meta has released in years. Harold—the name I gave to my bot—works to organize my calendar, scour Facebook Marketplace for good deals and to buy things, with my blessing, from Amazon.com.
Except, actually, scratch that last example. Amazon has blocked poor Harold, along with all the other Muse agents, from accessing its store. The move is a sign of things to come as Silicon Valley giants try to protect their entrenched advantages in the age of AI agents, the term given to an AI bot that can carry out tasks on its own.