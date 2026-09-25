Amazon doesn’t want Meta’s AI agent to shop on its site—where does that leave users of personal bots?

Meta is rightly receiving plaudits for its new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Muse. I have been using it, and it is plainly the most impressive product Meta has released in years. Harold—the name I gave to my bot—works to organize my calendar, scour Facebook Marketplace for good deals and to buy things, with my blessing, from Amazon.com.
Meta is rightly receiving plaudits for its new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Muse. I have been using it, and it is plainly the most impressive product Meta has released in years. Harold—the name I gave to my bot—works to organize my calendar, scour Facebook Marketplace for good deals and to buy things, with my blessing, from Amazon.com.
Except, actually, scratch that last example. Amazon has blocked poor Harold, along with all the other Muse agents, from accessing its store. The move is a sign of things to come as Silicon Valley giants try to protect their entrenched advantages in the age of AI agents, the term given to an AI bot that can carry out tasks on its own.
Except, actually, scratch that last example. Amazon has blocked poor Harold, along with all the other Muse agents, from accessing its store. The move is a sign of things to come as Silicon Valley giants try to protect their entrenched advantages in the age of AI agents, the term given to an AI bot that can carry out tasks on its own.
Consumers will lose out if their preferred agent can’t work well with the full range of digital services to which they have become accustomed. These competitors will need to find ways to work together or risk being forced to open up.
Meta has surprised many, myself included, to be the first of the tech giants to popularize a consumer AI agent. “Muse is a killer product and an inflection point,” wrote analysts at Jefferies, who raised the company’s stock price target to $875 a share, compared with $736.60 at Tuesday’s close. Sensor Tower said Muse had been downloaded some 900,000 times over six days.
But a head start doesn’t win the race, and Amazon’s action against Muse’s agents will not be the only instance of a competitor putting up the barriers. Muse isn’t the first AI bot Amazon has sought to block from being able to autonomously shop on its store. It did the same to Perplexity earlier this year, throwing in a lawsuit for good measure.
Amazon contends its motive is security and data privacy: How does it know a bot is genuinely acting on a real customer’s wishes? There are also other obvious factors. AI agents don’t look at or click on advertising. And Amazon would much prefer people to use its AI shopping bot instead.
If Muse wins and becomes a popular way to buy goods online, Amazon would, to those customers, become a faceless logistics company. Relatedly, Shopify—already a faceless logistics company by design—announced on Tuesday that it was partnering with Muse, though no terms were disclosed. Such deals might force Amazon’s hand.
Some of the tension stems from the prevailing wisdom that says, in consumer AI, one personal AI agent may end up conquering them all, in the way that Google triumphed in online search or Apple won with the iPhone. To achieve that kind of footing, however, a bot will need to do all of the things, handling tasks and accessing data across the platforms and devices the public is familiar with already.
Interoperability—the ability for these bots to talk to these services, and to one another—becomes the central question.
What good is a Google AI assistant if it can’t buy things from Amazon or look up things on community groups on Facebook? How useful is Amazon’s Alexa if ‘she’ can’t access the real-world data trove of Google Maps? How smart is a Meta bot—cover your ears, Harold—if it can’t access Google or Amazon?
But then, flip the question over: Why should Google (or any company) share what has taken years and billions of dollars to build?
It has the makings of an all-out brawl as companies find ways to manoeuvre around restrictions placed on them by their rivals while simultaneously taking steps to protect their own golden goose. The courts will be asked to judge what’s fair.
“If a company has a monopoly or market dominance in a certain area,” explained Fiona M. Scott Morton, a Yale economics professor who specializes in antitrust matters, “and along comes AI to erode that dominance, the actions that that firm takes to maintain its dominance might be an unlawful maintenance of a monopoly.”
We should feel grateful that it’s a feature of the US tech industry, rather than a bug, that this is an issue at all. In China, companies such as Tencent have no such worry, given how much of what the Chinese consumer would want in a chatbot is under their singular roof.
In the West, no one company does it all. For the past 20 years, the biggest tech companies have only dabbled in one another’s core lanes—like Microsoft trying to make a good search engine—and shared only the biggest of pies, such as cloud computing and online advertising. AI agents are a different story. America’s tech giants are truly competing on them.
Thinking about this brought to mind a row in 2017 involving Google and Amazon. The former had suddenly decided to yank YouTube—a most golden of geese—from being accessible on Amazon’s Echo Show and Fire TV platforms.
Google, which at the time was getting its competing home assistant and TV platform off the ground, complained Amazon’s conduit violated Google’s terms of service, “creating a broken user experience.” Both sides accused the other of putting customers in the middle. It took the best part of two years to be resolved.
The stakes are far higher this time around. Expect a flurry of lawsuits. There will be attempts at some you-scratch-my-back deals, similar in nature to Google’s deal with Apple to be the default search engine on the iPhone. That deal has since been declared illegal, but it was too late to make much difference, the search engine wars long over.
One prediction might be that as the main platforms protect access to their own products, consumers end up being forced to juggle several agents at a time. Yuck. Not only would that be a dismal user experience, it would make it far more difficult for companies to eke out meaningful subscription revenue.
If you use Muse excessively, Meta will charge a $16-a-month subscription to continue using it, rising to as much as $80 a month for power users. Persuading the general public to pay for one AI agent is difficult; asking them to pay for several is a nonstarter.
Another prediction is that Apple and Google, as proprietors of the two largest mobile operating systems, will be in an almost unassailable position. Their own agents—Siri AI and Gemini, respectively—can be more deeply integrated into their devices, providing a richness of data and access to a phone’s functions—such as the camera or text messages—that no other AI agents can easily match.
Tasks like shopping on Amazon can be handled by an AI navigating the apps that are already installed on a user’s device, and there will be very little companies could do about it, short of pulling those apps from app stores.
In Europe, the Digital Markets Act demands Google open up Android to other AI providers for these deep, system-level functions, something the company has warned makes its devices less safe. Faced with the same rules, Apple has so far withheld Siri AI from the European market altogether. Like a toddler starting daycare, American AI makers don’t like discovering that sometimes they must share.
The US has no equivalent legislation, and efforts to force interoperability would face severe pushback and lobbying effort. Legal battles risk being as long-winded and ultimately useless as the monopoly battles of old.
So, as consumers, what we might realistically wish for is the following: an interoperability treaty and standard agreed between all the major technology companies, one built on the same principles of openness as the original conception of the World Wide Web. Only this way will AI agents reach their full potential by not being limited by competitive restrictions or backroom multibillion-dollar deals.
Newcomers such as the buzzy Instinct bot, or the open source OpenClaw, will have the same chances as deep-pocketed incumbents—and then it’s a case of may the best AI agent win. I’m rooting for you, Harold. ©Bloomberg
The author is Bloomberg Opinion's US technology columnist.