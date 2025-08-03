Sniff the coffee: GenAI has been spawning risks while spouting software code
Amazon’s experience offers a lesson for everyone sold on programming code generated by Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Tools that promise to ease need to held under a vigil.
Coders who use artificial intelligence (AI) to help them write software are facing a growing problem, and Amazon is the latest company to fall victim. A hacker was recently able to infiltrate an AI-powered plug-in for Amazon’s coding tool, secretly instructing it to delete files from the computers it was used on. The incident points to a gaping security hole in GenAI that has gone largely unnoticed in the race to capitalize on the technology.