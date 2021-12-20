Amazon’s CCI setback is partly of its own making

If this episode of misrepresentation does neither Amazon nor the Future Group any credit, it doesn’t speak well of how our regulator okays stake acquisitions either. The point of a CCI go-ahead is to ensure that business alliances do not reduce the competitive intensity of a market in unfair ways. This is no easy task and the structure of the 2019 deal had a sequence of equity transfers that added a dense layer of complexity to it. Yet, the Indian approval process should have been designed to spot any gaps between explanations offered and the actual implications of various clauses. Instead, a regulatory nod that went by Amazon’s word on key matters has resulted in a retrospective reversal—and that too, only after another suitor entered the picture. That the CCI was misled two years ago could get lost in the broad optics of this case, raising the risk of global investors taking note of this ‘flip-flop’ as a sign of policy vacillation. Perhaps Amazon will press on with efforts to keep Future’s chain of stores out of Reliance’s grasp, but it can only do this by challenging last week’s CCI order, which would again rake up the issue of what its real target was. Whichever way the fight for Future’s retail operations eventually goes, we must fix all that needs to be fixed so that we do not run into such muddles. Clarity of rules is as big a lure for investors as the profit potential of an emerging market like ours.

