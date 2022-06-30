Amendment proposals for IT rules miss the main point

Social media platforms may risk losing their intermediary protection under the Information Technology Act if they fail to comply with MeitY’s or the GAC’s directions and are found to have fallen short of their obligations by a court. Intermediary protections are necessary since millions of individual pieces of speech content are generated on many platforms in a variety of contextually different ways every day, making it extremely difficult for them to exercise complete control over what users choose to say or do on their platforms without also generating adverse outcomes. These protections allow platforms to only respond to government orders or court directions for removal of content. This model is globally recognized and was even set out by the Supreme Court in its Shreya Singhal judgement. The proposed amendments seek to overturn years of jurisprudence on intermediary protections as well as a Supreme Court ruling. This is not permissible under the constitutional scheme of India.