Amendments in residential status in 2020

The scope of taxability of an individual taxpayer is determined based on his/her residential status in India during the relevant financial year (FY). With the intention of checking misuse of residency provisions, Finance Act 2020 has introduced amendments which are applicable from FY 2020-21 onwards.

The residential status of an individual is categorised as Resident and ordinarily Resident (ROR), Resident but not ordinarily Resident (NOR) or Non Resident (NR) on satisfaction of the certain conditions.

While ROR is taxable on worldwide income, NR and NOR are taxable on Indian sourced income. In addition, an NOR is taxable on income accrued outside India if the business is controlled / the profession is set up, in India.

The basic conditions for an individual to qualify as a Resident of India are as under:

Individual is present in India for

1). 182 days or more during the current FY; or

2). 365 days or more in aggregate, in the preceding four FYs and for 60 days or more in the current financial year

If the above mentioned conditions are not satisfied, then an individual will qualify as a NR in India.

For FY 2019-2020, the additional conditions required for an individual to be considered as ROR are:

Individual should be:

present in India for more than 729 days (in aggregate) during preceding seven FYs, and

Resident in India for two or more FYs out of previous 10 FYs

In case the above conditions are not met he/she will qualify as an NOR in India.

Amendment to the basic condition for Indian citizen / PIO coming on visits to India

Earlier, the above mentioned 60-day criteria (point 2 of basic condition) was substituted with 182 days for Indian citizen or Person of Indian origin (PIO) coming on a visit to India.

Now, as per the amendment, the 60-day criteria (as mentioned in the basic conditions) will now be substituted with 120 days / 181 days as per the below table:

New deeming provision for residency introduced

With the intention of covering individuals who were otherwise not liable to tax in any country by reason of their residency, a new provision has been inserted vide Finance Act 2020, wherein the following individuals will be considered as a NOR in India from FY 2020-21 onwards, irrespective of their stay pattern in India if the following conditions are satisfied:

Is a citizen of India

Has total income (other than foreign sourced income) exceeding INR 15,00,000 during the year

Not liable to tax in any other country or territory by reason of his domicile or residence or any other criteria of similar nature

It is further clarified that where a person is already considered as a resident as per the basic conditions, then the above deeming provision will not apply.

Pursuant to the above new provisions, NR individuals who were eligible to claim benefits under the Act and under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and the country the individual is a resident of (subject to conditions being met), would now have to relook at such eligibility as he would qualify as an NOR in India.

Homi Mistry is Partner with Deloitte India.

Niji Arora is Senior Manager, Vivek Mistry is Manager, Zalak Shah is Deputy Manager with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.

