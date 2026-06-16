AI in the grip of state control? How India should respond to US curbs on access to frontier models

Four years ago, US semiconductor export controls sought to deny rivals such as China the means to build advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Last week’s curbs placed by America on access to Anthropic’s frontier models Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by foreign nationals, including researchers at American labs, suggests that AI models themselves are now being treated as strategic assets.
If the first phase of US policy intervention in the AI race was about control of the chips that power advances, the next stage is about controlling who gets to use that intelligence. The contest, in other words, is moving up the stack—from chips to infrastructure and now to AI itself.
This development introduces a paradox at the heart of the emerging AI order. US leadership of this field was built not just on capital and computing power, but also on global talent.