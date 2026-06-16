AI in the grip of state control? How India should respond to US curbs on access to frontier models

Four years ago, US semiconductor export controls sought to deny rivals such as China the means to build advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Four years ago, US semiconductor export controls sought to deny rivals such as China the means to build advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Last week’s curbs placed by America on access to Anthropic’s frontier models Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by foreign nationals, including researchers at American labs, suggests that AI models themselves are now being treated as strategic assets.
Last week’s curbs placed by America on access to Anthropic’s frontier models Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by foreign nationals, including researchers at American labs, suggests that AI models themselves are now being treated as strategic assets.
If the first phase of US policy intervention in the AI race was about control of the chips that power advances, the next stage is about controlling who gets to use that intelligence. The contest, in other words, is moving up the stack—from chips to infrastructure and now to AI itself.
This development introduces a paradox at the heart of the emerging AI order. US leadership of this field was built not just on capital and computing power, but also on global talent.
Its labs have researchers and engineers from around the world. Barring them from using the very systems they help develop risks a broad aptitude loss that may weaken the innovation ecosystem that underpins US technological dominance.
The move is also unsettling because it appears to restrict access to advanced technology without a clear articulation of the standards that trigger such directives, how they are applied and how they may be challenged.
Further, if comparable systems from OpenAI, Meta and Google remain unaffected, US policymakers would be asked to explain why. Without such clarity, legitimate AI safety precautions would be hard to disentangle from industrial policy and geopolitics.
That said, a precedent has been set. Other countries can no longer assume that access to frontier intelligence will remain frictionless or politically neutral. This strengthens the case for sovereign AI ecosystems that encompass compute infrastructure, local datasets and foundational models.
The implications extend to Indian industry. Ordinary enterprise tasks can be done by openly available models, but startups reliant on high-end foreign models could face various disruptions, pushing them to diversify usage or develop local alternatives. For India’s IT service firms, however, a more fragmented AI landscape could create new opportunities to move up the value chain through model-agnostic solutions, sovereign deployments and proprietary AI offerings.
Given the prohibitive costs of pursuing frontier AI, or starting out with India’s own GPT on which large language models are built, the country could set itself the pragmatic goal of strategic autonomy.
We must aim to ensure that AI deployed in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, governance and defence is not vulnerable to decisions taken abroad. This goal can be pursued within a regulatory framework for powerful AI systems; if these can reshape economies, accelerate scientific discovery and eventually surpass human intelligence, as many AI leaders claim, then this industry can hardly reject the need for greater state oversight.
We must also recognize that access barriers do not disturb the underlying blueprint of AI. The transformer architecture behind top models is widely accessible. For AI success, we need computing power, local data, talent and the institutional capacity to convert all this into useful systems such as local language multimodal models.
The contest has gone beyond who invents advanced AI. It’s about who controls the set-up that enables progress, the intelligence that emerges from it and the terms on which others gain access to both.