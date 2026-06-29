America is shutting its doors to people who may need refuge—and its Supreme Court is okay with that

That, she maintained, would make it unnecessary for the law also to say that people arriving in the US are entitled to apply for asylum unless the true meaning of “arrives in” is simply “arrives at the border.” And she invoked the bizarre consequence that the law, as the court construed it, allows someone who crosses into the US by evading border guards to seek asylum while denying that legal right to someone who follows the rules and tries to enter at a lawful entry point.