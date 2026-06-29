America is shutting its doors to people who may need refuge—and its Supreme Court is okay with that

In a decision that redefines what it means to be heartless, the US Supreme Court has held that by stopping asylum seekers from crossing the border, the country can avoid ever having to determine whether their lives are in danger if they return home. The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, is a case study in the absurdities of legalism, and shows why it has been condemned since the days of Jesus of Nazareth.
The law says an asylum seeker who “arrives in” the US must be given the chance to claim its protection. But the court said that so long as the asylum seeker has not actually stepped over the border, the statute does not apply.
The result elevates the letter of the law over not only its logic, but also its spirit. Asylum exists because of the moral determination of all modern countries, including the US, that people oppressed in their home countries should have a chance to live a better life somewhere else.