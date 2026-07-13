America at 250: the country seems in crisis but it’s hard to make out what that means for its longevity

Narayan Ramachandran
5 min read13 Jul 2026, 04:00 PM IST
logo
Historically, America’s greatest strength has been its ability to adapt and re-invent itself in the face of crisis. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Summary
Given the typical lifespan of the world's enduring civilizations, the US seems to have reached middle age. Is it now in decline? The country’s resilience has been its greatest strength. Can it count on that to bounce back?

America is 250 years old this year. It is tricky to establish a ‘nation-state’ equivalent of human years, but if I were to hazard a guess, then it would be about one nation-state year for every seven to ten human years.

Broadly similar to the dog-human ageing relationship. Of course, dogs age unevenly with respect to humans, reaching a ‘human age’ of 24 in their first two years and then slowing down over the next decade plus. By this yardstick, the US today is middle-aged at most.

There is no science behind this nation-state equivalence, only the backing of recorded history: great civilizations of the past often lasted a thousand years, a little more than 10 human lifespans by the aforesaid reckoner.

Also Read | As the US turns 250, pluralism is still key to internal conflict resolution

The Egyptian civilization was among the longest lasting; it endured from about 3000 BCE till its Roman annexation at the turn of the first millennium. Rome itself was strong for about 500 years and its empire lasted nearly a thousand more until the fall of Constantinople in 1453 CE. The Ottomans who conquered what’s now Istanbul prevailed for about half a millennium. The Han dynasty in China held sway for nearly 400 years and the British Empire for about 350 years.

So, is America on its last legs, or is it going through a middle-age crisis, or simply a reset for a long innings ahead? Like with the canine epigenetic clock, we must be careful in our analysis: this need not be a phase in which it ticks faster, as national ageing has no biological inevitability, nor would it be merely such a clock at work.

Before we evaluate America’s future, it is instructive to consider how the country got here. Alexis de Tocqueville, French philosopher and an early visitor to the US, made some incisive observations in this 1835 book, Democracy in America.

He praised the US for its township self-government (a laboratory for democracy), its spirit of volunteerism, its free press as a check on power, and for its freedom of association as a counterweight to majority tyranny. He was most impressed by its practical, restless energy and work ethic, as also its cultural mores.

Also Read | America at 250: alas, it’s yet to honour its own self-evident truths

If Tocqueville had revisited America 150 years later in 1990, he might have observed an ‘association’ legacy that included the great American corporation, the successful civil rights movement of the 1960s against majority tyranny and a strange “equality of conditions” brought about by a mass consumer culture.

To this, I would add two things: first, that America in its period of ascendancy established a ‘high trust’ society as described by Francis Fukuyama in his book Social Virtues and the Creation of Prosperity; and second, that its ability to attract the best to its universities and its pathway for that talent to develop new technology and products for the world sustained its success.

Vannevar Bush, in his 1945 policy recommendation to then president Harry S. Truman titled Science: The Endless Frontier, advocated federal investment in scientific research as the fund from which practical applications of knowledge must be drawn.

That led directly to the creation of the National Science Foundation in 1950. This established the bedrock upon which is built a pillar of America’s greatness: university research plus capitalist commercialization powered by imported talent.

This force was so powerful that as America sought to gain efficiencies through a massive wave of globalization, it left some of its communities behind even as the world benefited. Its high-trust society was fractured in this process as described in Dan Rodger’s book, The Age of Fracture.

A backlash in the context of low trust brought about its current political movement against globalization and towards putting up physical walls and technology barricades.

Also Read | How the US declaration of independence inspired others across the world

If Tocqueville were to assess America today, it is unlikely that he would pick up any strong signal on ‘free association.’ As measured by interpersonal trust or trust in government, Fukuyama’s ‘high trust’ society no longer holds, as most recent surveys indicate. America’s incumbent president, Donald Trump, has been taking a chainsaw to research funding and has created fear even among legal migrants and students at its top universities.

The only US pillar left standing is its commercial pillar, which in several cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence (AI), chip design and quantum computing appears to be as robust as ever.

On the evidence of just these indicators, the country’s future looks cloudy.

The living history of a people who form a nation, though, is subjective. To comprehend and evaluate whether they can regain their vitality, one must draw from periods of difficulty. So far, the US has shown remarkable resilience and bounced back from each. This is evident in periods such as the Great Depression of the 1930s, oil shock of the 70s, global financial crisis of 2008 and the more recent covid pandemic.

Also Read | As the US turns 250, pluralism is still key to internal conflict resolution

Historically, America’s greatest strength has been its ability to adapt and re-invent itself in the face of crisis. The country still possesses reservoirs of political talent and well-built institutions and mechanisms of democracy, apart from the personality traits required for a resurgence.

In my view, US declinists are calling a fall prematurely. It does have deep challenges to overcome, such as societal polarization, an affordability crisis, lack of housing and healthcare for all, and excessive debt. Yet, American resilience should be able to combat them and emerge victorious.

P.S: “The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults,” said Alexis de Tocqueville.

The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

About the Author

Narayan Ramachandran

Narayan Ramachandran has been a Mint contributor for 16 years and writes a fortnightly column called “A Visible Hand”. He spent over three decades on Wall Street, most of it with Morgan Stanley. Narayan was the country head of Morgan Stanley India, leading all of the Group's businesses. Prior to that, he was the head and lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley’s Global Emerging Markets and Global Asset Allocation teams, managing over $25 billion in assets. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.<br><br>Narayan is Chairman of TeamLease Services, as well as Unitus Group, India's largest social enterprise bank. Narayan is also Chairman of Vivriti Next and UC Inclusive Credit, which are pioneering firms working on bringing credit to underserved markets.<br><br>In the 2010s, Narayan finished a full eight-year term as Chairman of RBL Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks. He serves as the Chairman and co-founder of InKlude Labs, a social business enterprise working in the field of education and public health. Through InKlude Labs, Narayan works with deserving enterprises to help them scale. He is currently working on incubating the Center for Wildlife Studies and Asan Cup, a feminine hygiene start-up.<br><br>He served as General Partner and Member of the Global Strategy Advisory Board of L Catterton Asia, a consumer-focused growth equity firm. He is an active private equity investor in financial services, technology, social enterprises and consumer businesses. He is co-founder and Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, a public policy school and think-tank. He teaches an online graduate-level course on contemporary economics.<br><br>Narayan received a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Narayan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.