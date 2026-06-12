America’s auto industry would suffer if Trump makes US trade with Mexico and Canada even harder

The seemingly shallow rebranding of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) as the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) revealed, in retrospect, a deeper problem—one that now risks the industry at the heart of the trade deal: automobile manufacturing.
Whereas Nafta advertised its continent-spanning scope, the USMCA that US President Donald Trump signed in his first term delineated its fissile parts. It is a subtle distinction, but it makes all the difference.
Trump said on Wednesday that he [was not looking to renew] the free-trade agreement between the three countries for another 16 years. Assuming he follows through, an annual review process then kicks in, though the deal remains in force for up to a decade, unless one country exits entirely.