The world’s two superpowers are hardly inspiring models for those who care about democracy, human rights and social justice. For all its economic success, China is an authoritarian regime that does not tolerate dissent. Under President Donald Trump, the US has not only abandoned any semblance of addressing its vast inequalities of income and wealth, but has also departed sharply from the rule of law at home and has become an erratic partner abroad.
Neither America nor China is worthy of world leadership—but is Europe in a position to step up?
SummaryAmerica’s inequality and China’s authoritarianism leave little to admire. Yet a Europe distracted by US tech envy and stuck partly in the past risks missing its moment. Can it do what’s needed to offer the world a credible democratic alternative? Here’s what the EU must fix.
The world’s two superpowers are hardly inspiring models for those who care about democracy, human rights and social justice. For all its economic success, China is an authoritarian regime that does not tolerate dissent. Under President Donald Trump, the US has not only abandoned any semblance of addressing its vast inequalities of income and wealth, but has also departed sharply from the rule of law at home and has become an erratic partner abroad.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More