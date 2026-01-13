America’s climate retreat should galvanize global action: The cause is vital, not US participation
America’s retreat from the global agenda of climate action is a setback, no doubt, but the rest of the world must fight on. It’s a scientific imperative. And responsibilities can be shared both variably and equitably—as climate realists must acknowledge.
What does the US withdrawal from 66 international organizations, especially the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), mean for the already half-hearted multilateral efforts to tackle one of our biggest ever problems? Very simply, the glacial pace of progress in tackling climate change is likely to slow down further.