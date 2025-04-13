Manu Joseph: India has a tariff on America’s huge cultural surplus
Summary
- We are more interested in US culture than America cares about ours, as seen in fields ranging from cinema to literature, but we may already have a remedy in place. It’s unconscious rather than official, but there’s evidence that a cultural tariff exists.
The complaint of Donald Trump is that most nations sell their goods cheaply in America, but never let America sell its products at low prices in their markets. He insists that this imbalance is a form of theft, a “rip-off" by its major trade partners, including India. But it does not feel that way. As I try to write this paragraph, I have to constantly fight what America owns: distraction.