Manu Joseph: India has a tariff on America’s huge cultural surplus

There is a huge cultural and emotional imbalance between America and the rest, especially India, considering our size. We are very interested in America, but America has little interest in us. We are influenced by the US but cannot influence it. So, I wonder, considering this wide cultural deficit, which has surely benefitted America in material ways, is there a cultural tariff that India can impose? An abstract tariff to compensate? I don’t like the idea because who wants more restrictions on culture in the name of culture. But I’m just wondering if it is possible. Actually, there might be such a barrier already. Just that it is not very perceptible.