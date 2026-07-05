America's Declaration of Independence: how it has inspired other countries across the world since 1776

In 2026, regime change has become a leading American export, as Nicolás Maduro and Iran’s leadership can affirm. Cuba could be next and the Trump administration’s threats to Panama and Greenland remain credible.
On the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence, the US looks very different from the country that then-US Secretary of State John Quincy Adams imagined on 4 July 1821.
“Wherever the standard of freedom and Independence, has been or shall be unfurled, there will [America’s] heart, her benedictions and her prayers be. But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.”
Adams extolled the foundational principles of that Declaration, not least the idea that governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” He encouraged revolutionary leaders elsewhere to throw off their imperial entanglements and assume their own position “among the powers of the earth”—as the US did.