America's Declaration of Independence: how it has inspired other countries across the world since 1776

The Declaration had two sets of rights and promises, one related to individuals—life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to self-government—and the other to states: the “full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do.” Hence, the past 250 years has been a tale of two Declarations, one for domestic consumption and the more statist reading that spread widely abroad.