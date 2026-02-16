Think America’s economy is unfair? The US upper middle class is to blame, not its billionaires
America is struggling to adjust to a sharp surge in upper-end affluence. As more families crowd into the affluent bracket, competition for upmarket homes, private schools and status goods intensifies, raising prices and fuelling a sense of unfairness.
Billionaires are now Public Enemy No. 1 in America. Most voters across party lines think the gap between the rich and poor is a big problem and that the rich have too much power. To be fair, this economy does seem to be making a lot of people anxious and unhappy, but it’s not Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg’s fault. If anyone is to blame, it is the upper middle class. In other words, if you are reading this — or, come to think of it, writing it—you. Us. We are the problem.