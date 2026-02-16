Billionaires are now Public Enemy No. 1 in America. Most voters across party lines think the gap between the rich and poor is a big problem and that the rich have too much power. To be fair, this economy does seem to be making a lot of people anxious and unhappy, but it’s not Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg’s fault. If anyone is to blame, it is the upper middle class. In other words, if you are reading this — or, come to think of it, writing it—you. Us. We are the problem.