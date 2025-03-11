America First: Trump’s trade aggression could trigger another eurozone crisis
Summary
- That could hit the US financial system too, as we saw during the Greek debt crisis, but should Trump go ahead anyway, Europe should take up Mario Draghi’s proposals and focus squarely on its global competitiveness.
At the first cabinet meeting of his second term in office, US President Donald Trump declared his intention to impose a sweeping 25% tariff on all imports from the European Union. But before opening a European front in his trade war, Trump might want to consider the continent’s economic malaise: the German economy has been experiencing a prolonged downturn, while Italy and France are struggling with serious public-debt problems.