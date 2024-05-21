America hits the global snooze button
Walter Russell Mead , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 21 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryIn an increasingly alarming world, the West can’t afford to rest for much longer.
“This is 1938," historian Timothy Snyder said at a weekend conference in Estonia. He warned that a Ukrainian defeat would shift the calendar to 1939.
