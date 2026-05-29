America Inc does not seem to care about the unpopularity of CEOs—and that’s reckless

As the trial of Luigi Mangione moved forward in New York state court last week, the proceedings highlighted how deeply the murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson has unsettled the business community.
First, there is the murder itself, which seems to have sparked a wave of violence against top executives. In the six months before Thompson’s killing on 4 December 2024, a corporate security and investigations firm identified about 1,560 direct threats against CEOs—a number that surged to more than 2,200 in just the five weeks after.
Some threats are not merely abstractions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house has been targeted (twice), as has his company’s corporate offices.
A Bayer pharmaceutical executive’s New Jersey home was set on fire. The residence of an insurance company CEO was shot up, as was one belonging to an Indiana elected official who supported data centers. In Ontario, California, an employee was charged with burning down a Kimberly-Clark warehouse.