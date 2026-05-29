America Inc does not seem to care about the unpopularity of CEOs—and that’s reckless

Modern corporate America’s response to many of the same undercurrents has been far narrower. There are more bodyguards and armoured vehicles but much less evidence of any real reckoning with growing anti-corporate resentment. The public sees plenty of self-interest; what it increasingly doubts is the enlightened part. It seems that today’s titans and tycoons have become so enamoured of the AI future that they’ve collectively failed to heed the lessons of the past.