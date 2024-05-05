America is not yet declining but appears willing to let itself down
Summary
- Concerns of US declinism have been around for long but it’s time to worry now. Its political resilience, university excellence and openness to immigration are all under threat.
I spent the mid-2000s arguing why Indian foreign policy must make a decisive shift towards the United States. The shadow of the Cold War had not yet dissolved and memories of US support for Pakistan’s proxy war were still alive in the minds of the country’s strategic establishment. The Vajpayee government had initiated a shift in thinking after the 1998 nuclear tests and prime minister Manmohan Singh was pushing for a major breakthrough in the form of a nuclear deal.