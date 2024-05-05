America is not yet declining but appears willing to let itself down

Towards the end of the George W. Bush presidency, it became fashionable in Washington—and helpful to Barack Obama’s election campaign—to talk about the decline of American power. Fareed Zakaria wrote a book about the post-American world in 2008. This played very well in New Delhi, both because the predicted shift in the global balance of power towards Asia was good news, but also because it buttressed the old claim that the US was on its way down. Time and again, I found myself in a minority pointing out that declinism was a favourite American pastime for decades and Americans have been lamenting the decline of their country for over 200 years.