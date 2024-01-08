Opinion
America is short on certified public accountants. India should bridge the gap
Summary
- India’s chartered accountants are not automatically eligible for accreditation as CPAs in the US and must be certified first. But this is no big hurdle, as they undergo a gruelling course to qualify as CAs in the first place.
The US is facing an acute shortage of certified public accountants (CPAs), with large numbers set to retire soon and insufficient numbers training to replace them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more