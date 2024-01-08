America is short on certified public accountants. India should bridge the gap

All public accountants are not CPAs. That C, which stands for certified, makes a big difference. CPAs are certified by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, follow their code of conduct, and are required to put in a certain number of hours of continuous learning throughout their career. The AICPA demands 150 credit hours of college, in contrast to the standard 120 credit hours, as a pre-condition for certification. This typically calls for an extra year of tuition and a longer wait to enter the job market.