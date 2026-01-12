America’s labour productivity is rising—This should imply a higher neutral rate of interest and tighter Fed policy
A burst of US productivity, possibly powered by AI, is helping contain inflation—but it may also mean the Federal Reserve is pursuing an easier monetary policy than it should. If efficiency gains are lifting America’s neutral rate, then policy ought to tighten, not loosen.
The US economy seems to be in the throes of one of its biggest bursts of productivity in decades, weighing on business labour costs and hastening disinflation. If artificial intelligence (AI) is partly the reason for the gains, then it’s plausible that we’re in the early days of durable improvements to efficiency. And yet, the numbers are also shrouded in mystery and the US Federal Reserve should greet them caution rather than as a green light to keep lowering interest rates.