So is it AI? Maybe. The most obvious explanation is often the right one. According the Census Bureau’s Business Trends and Outlook Survey, around 18% of US firms report having used AI in the past two weeks. That’s more than triple the adoption in early 2024. (Granted, a recent jump in the numbers probably reflects a reframing of the survey question: The Bureau used to ask firms if they were using AI for “the production of goods and services," but now they ask if they use it for “any business function."