America’s loss to Iran has set the stage for fundamental shifts in global geopolitics

Similar dilemmas now face every other country, from Canada (which Trump says he would like to annex) to Oman, which long assumed that it could mind its own business as a neutral player but recently discovered that it too might be bombed if it ever rubbed Trump wrong. From the large and nuclear (such as India) to the sizable and not-yet nuclear (Turkey), all middle powers and even some small ones must reassess their own security. The polite word is ‘de-risking,’ from America, China and anybody.