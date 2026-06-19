America’s loss to Iran has set the stage for fundamental shifts in global geopolitics

Donald Trump is a man of his word: In March, the American president promised that “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!... IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE.” He did not clarify that it would be the US that would do the surrendering.
Surrender is what the ‘deal’ between the US and Iran to be signed this week amounts to, if early reporting of its 14 points comes even close to capturing its gist.
For West Asia, that means additional months if not years (but definitely more than the 60 days stipulated in the document) of “phoney war,” with little to nothing definitively resolved, from the Strait of Hormuz to Iran’s uranium. For the world as a whole, the ramifications of this stalemate will be just as large.