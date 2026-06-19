America’s loss to Iran has set the stage for fundamental shifts in global geopolitics

Donald Trump is a man of his word: In March, the American president promised that “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!... IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE.” He did not clarify that it would be the US that would do the surrendering.
Donald Trump is a man of his word: In March, the American president promised that “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!... IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE.” He did not clarify that it would be the US that would do the surrendering.
Surrender is what the ‘deal’ between the US and Iran to be signed this week amounts to, if early reporting of its 14 points comes even close to capturing its gist.
Surrender is what the ‘deal’ between the US and Iran to be signed this week amounts to, if early reporting of its 14 points comes even close to capturing its gist.
For West Asia, that means additional months if not years (but definitely more than the 60 days stipulated in the document) of “phoney war,” with little to nothing definitively resolved, from the Strait of Hormuz to Iran’s uranium. For the world as a whole, the ramifications of this stalemate will be just as large.
Those second-order effects were certainly on the minds of leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) as they met this week in Évian-les-Bains. Trump may have made light of his defeat in the Persian Gulf, with awkward jokes and thin-skinned attempts to avoid unflattering comparisons to his predecessor, Barack Obama.
But the leaders of the six other countries that have traditionally considered themselves American allies, and their guests from middle powers such as India and Brazil, need to ponder a future that is post-American.
America’s war against Iran differs from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but the two conflicts have this in common: In each case, the president of an erstwhile superpower attacked a second-rate power and failed to defeat it. It did not matter that the conventional military forces of Russia and the US at the outset of hostilities were vastly superior.
Nor were the nuclear arsenals controlled by the Kremlin and the White House, the two largest in the world, relevant against their non-nuclear adversaries. By not winning, each former superpower lost.
One result is that America and Russia, in different ways, will come out of their wars of choice exhausted and diminished. Having shown themselves to be destructive but impotent, both now “have fewer means to exert power and influence than before,” thinks Fiona Hill, a national-security official in the first Trump administration; “neither country will be the decisive, even at times indispensable, country it was in the past.”
A third power, China, has of course been watching this slow but accelerating self-sabotage by America and Russia. And its leader, Xi Jinping, is seeing his assumptions confirmed.
One is that Moscow will be no more than a junior partner to Beijing, useful in balancing against the US but no match in any non-nuclear arena of power—economic, technological, political.
Another is that America is in a secular decline, which will leave China stronger as long as it conserves its own resources. Ryan Hass at the Brookings Institution, a national-security veteran of the Obama administration, concludes that “the [US] and Israel fought Iran, and China won.”
If the geopolitical analysis, around the table in Évian or anywhere, stays limited to these three major powers, it would corroborate the theory that the world, which was bipolar during the Cold War and unipolar just after it, is becoming multipolar.
That would be bad enough, because such a scenario, which physicists call a “three-body problem” and which stumped even Isaac Newton, is already unpredictable and unstable. But the analysis must also factor in every other country, including those represented in Évian.
They include the two powers that caused World War II, Germany and Japan. After that disaster, each (under American tutelage) adopted elements of pacifism into its post-war constitution and pursued a successful grand strategy of becoming a commercial power under the military aegis of Washington.
By now, however, both have realized that the old American ‘father figure’ is gone for good. And both, breaking with their postwar taboos, are rearming massively.
The US, which has long complained that its allies are “free-riding” on American defence guarantees, applauds this shift. But a side effect is that Germany and Japan’s neighbours and historical victims, such as Poland and South Korea, are once again getting nervous.
For now that is not a problem, because both Warsaw and Seoul are more scared of Russia, China and North Korea, and see Berlin and Tokyo as allies. One formula in the post-American world is cooperation and the formation of new alliances without the US, a so-called “balance of threat.”
But cooperating, much less confederating as the European Union is trying to do, is hard.
To cut their umbilical cord to American suppliers, Germany and France have been trying to build a next-generation fighter jet together; that project just failed. And Emmanuel Macron, the host at Évian, recently proposed extending the French nuclear shield across Europe, now that America’s umbrella is no longer credible. In doing so, he inadvertently raised more questions than he answered.
Similar dilemmas now face every other country, from Canada (which Trump says he would like to annex) to Oman, which long assumed that it could mind its own business as a neutral player but recently discovered that it too might be bombed if it ever rubbed Trump wrong. From the large and nuclear (such as India) to the sizable and not-yet nuclear (Turkey), all middle powers and even some small ones must reassess their own security. The polite word is ‘de-risking,’ from America, China and anybody.
One upshot is a world-wide arms race. The signs are already in the numbers: Global sales of conventional weapons are booming. It is also likely that more countries, not just Iran, will seek and attain nuclear weapons, as the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which has so far limited the nuclear club to only nine nations, creeps toward irrelevance. Its recent review conference, which happens twice a decade, was the third to end without a consensus document, a diplomatic signal of failure.
You can call this emerging (dis)order multipolarity if you like. But that term implies a world still regulated by fora such as the G-7, the G-20 or the G-n. Another possibility is what geopolitical analysts like Ian Bremmer call a G-Zero world, in which no country has the ability or interest to guarantee public goods such as open commerce and basic security.
If you want to stick with the electromagnetic metaphor of polarity, the geopolitical future of the world might then be described as plasma: a cauldron of charged particles interacting as they do, say, on the surface of the sun—unpredictably, chaotically and often violently, with vortices, flares and occasional explosions. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering US diplomacy, national security and geopolitics.