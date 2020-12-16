America must lead the world on climate disclosure norms

In the US, public companies are required to disclose key information about their financial health in quarterly and annual filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, those requirements currently don’t specifically include information about risks and opportunities associated with climate change. This lack of information leaves companies and investors vulnerable to major losses. It threatens the resilience and stability of the global economy. It skews the market unfairly in favour of companies that are exposed to or ignoring risks, and unfairly away from companies acting responsibly. And by hiding opportunities for smart investment, it slows the global response to climate change.