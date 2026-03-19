Every financial crisis has a moment, usually identified only in retrospect, when an obscure product intended to mitigate risk spreads through what author Rick Bookstaber called “tightly coupled” interconnections to cause widespread damage. The first sign is lots of hard-to-understand stories that seem unrelated, except that they all involve a single sector.
America’s private credit boom is turning into a game of musical chairs—and that’s a worry
SummaryAs stress builds in private credit, everyone seems in a rush to grab cash—and this sort of behaviour rarely ends well. With 'shadow defaults' rising and liquidity tightening, several may be left holding losses when the music stops.
Every financial crisis has a moment, usually identified only in retrospect, when an obscure product intended to mitigate risk spreads through what author Rick Bookstaber called “tightly coupled” interconnections to cause widespread damage. The first sign is lots of hard-to-understand stories that seem unrelated, except that they all involve a single sector.
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