America’s private credit boom is turning into a game of musical chairs—and that’s a worry

We’re not seeing an abnormal number of defaults or missed payments, but this is due largely to the way these deals are structured. The ‘shadow default rate’ in US private credit increased 150% between the final quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2025. More broadly, the extra yield the market demands to lend to risky borrowers is near historic lows, so this is not (or not yet) a problem for public bonds or bank loans to companies.