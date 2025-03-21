America’s reciprocal tariffs will exacerbate the problems of Indian farmers
Summary
- A domestic policy bias in favour of consumers in India has meant that they haven’t benefited despite high Indian tariffs and could be hurt more if cheap imports are allowed. Hard negotiations are needed to balance trade interests while shielding farmers in a competitive global market.
As part of his ‘America First’ agenda, President Donald Trump has proposed imposing reciprocal tariffs to curb the growing US trade deficit. US-India goods trade stood at $124.2 billion in 2023, with the US recording a trade deficit of $45.6 billion (Bureau of Economic Analysis, 2025). Agriculture contributes significantly to this number, amounting to almost $3.5 billion in 2023 (DGFT, 2024).