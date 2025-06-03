America’s remittance tax will empower shady cash-transfer cartels
This proposal in the ‘one big beautiful bill’ of the US is myopic and backward-looking, even dangerous. Making formal cross-border transfers of money more expensive will make space for hawala operators and gangs with criminal links.
Hidden on page 1,054 of US President Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ is a threat to impose a 3.5% tax on all remittance transfers made by non-citizens to accounts outside the country. This is a dangerous, backward-looking provision, and will make Americans less safe without raising much revenue.