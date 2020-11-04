America’s voice should rise above its own noise

America has well and truly made a spectacle of itself with its highly fractious politics. The world watched with a mix of dismay and alarm as firearms were reported flying off retail shelves, with fears and threats of violence expressed on both sides of its dangerous divide between Democrats and Republicans. As far as rallying cries go, it was challenger Joe Biden’s “Battle for the Soul of America" up against Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again". Or, universalism with a green tinge versus nationalism wrapped in stars and stripes (and, given its undertones, the colour of the majority’s skin). The US election night yielded no clear result. Blame the complexity of a state-wise electoral college system that need not always result in the most popular candidate’s triumph, as we saw back in 2016. The clarity of this election was in its nature. It was a referendum on Trump, whose early surge in swing states caught observers by surprise. By day end, neither was ready to yield and the United States of America seemed profoundly disunited. Yet, someone needs to be president.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of separate state results was the success of a “reality distortion field" that Donald Trump seemed to have created among a vast number of Americans. Many of his claims along the campaign trail were too bombastic to survive fact checks even with leeway granted for electoral exaggeration. Still, his support turned out significantly larger than estimated by almost all pre-poll surveys done after covid-19 struck the US. For the second time in the world’s most closely-watched democracy, one known for its candour, an awkward gap was revealed between what people said and what they did. Despite his legitimacy of high office, a chunk of Trump’s voters chose to conceal their choice. Social foot-shuffling aside, his economic policies may have aided his appeal. His tax cuts were not just welcomed by the relatively better off, they acted as a timely fiscal stimulus, even if it did not last very long. Low-end wages rose, too, and his post-covid cash handouts were indeed generous. His administration’s rejection of globalization, which he bashed as a threat to US jobs, only had a patchy effect, arguably, though his selective import tariffs may have been aimed finely at America’s “rust belt" to satisfy specific constituencies. At stump speeches, his fist-waving at green lobbies—allegedly raring to end the business of fracking shale sediments for oil extraction—may have upped his prospects in a few key states. So, it seems, did loud-but-flimsy rants on jobs about to be packed off to China by Democrats. Laden with superlatives, his rhetoric ran ahead of reality on hot-button issues, but a glance at the US map of outcomes would suggest only mixed results.

The drama may not be over yet. By the wee hours of Wednesday in the US, many mail-in votes were still to be counted; given the covid precautions taken by Democrats in contrast with Republicans, most of these seemed likely to be for Biden. Though the odds looked quite evenly poised, a Democrat victory could spell policy shifts towards a planet less vulnerable to climate change, apart from greater global cooperation and new curbs on the concentration of capital. Globalization, however, may prove difficult to push so long as job anxieties persist. If Trump retains power, he should use his sway to reach across the aisle, align the US’s broad stance on the world with the good advice of academia, and focus on his legacy. And, if Biden wins, this will be for him to do.

