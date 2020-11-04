America’s voice should rise above its own noise

Perhaps the most striking aspect of separate state results was the success of a “reality distortion field" that Donald Trump seemed to have created among a vast number of Americans. Many of his claims along the campaign trail were too bombastic to survive fact checks even with leeway granted for electoral exaggeration. Still, his support turned out significantly larger than estimated by almost all pre-poll surveys done after covid-19 struck the US. For the second time in the world’s most closely-watched democracy, one known for its candour, an awkward gap was revealed between what people said and what they did. Despite his legitimacy of high office, a chunk of Trump’s voters chose to conceal their choice. Social foot-shuffling aside, his economic policies may have aided his appeal. His tax cuts were not just welcomed by the relatively better off, they acted as a timely fiscal stimulus, even if it did not last very long. Low-end wages rose, too, and his post-covid cash handouts were indeed generous. His administration’s rejection of globalization, which he bashed as a threat to US jobs, only had a patchy effect, arguably, though his selective import tariffs may have been aimed finely at America’s “rust belt" to satisfy specific constituencies. At stump speeches, his fist-waving at green lobbies—allegedly raring to end the business of fracking shale sediments for oil extraction—may have upped his prospects in a few key states. So, it seems, did loud-but-flimsy rants on jobs about to be packed off to China by Democrats. Laden with superlatives, his rhetoric ran ahead of reality on hot-button issues, but a glance at the US map of outcomes would suggest only mixed results.