America should have overcome its Cold War hangover

And what is the US record on war? America and its allies mercilessly decimated retreating Iraqi forces, using even cluster bombs, during the 1991 Desert Storm. It became a killing field made infamous as the ‘Highway of Death’. And the ‘free press’ that is accusing Russia of curbing press freedom even refused to publish a photo taken by Kenneth Jarecke of a desperate Iraqi soldier who was incinerated. Slightly over a decade later, to find non-existent weapons of mass destruction, Iraq was invaded by a US-UK led force. More than 80,000 civilians were injured and over 200,000 killed in “direct war related" violence, revealed a study by Brown University. If the political and military leaders of the participant nations are charged with war crimes, it would perhaps support the humanitarian case for prosecuting Putin and his military brass. If not, how can anyone blame Putin even if he uses the doctrine of ‘pre-emptive strike’ that George W. Bush said is embedded in Article 51 of the UN charter and that he invoked to justify his “war of choice", in Iraq in 2003 (only one of the 17 instances of such US military interventions since World War II)?