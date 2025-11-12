America’s tariff gamble was built on its market power—Did China’s near-monopoly on critical minerals trump it?
America optimistically bet that its market size could force China to bend to its tariffs. But Beijing used its dominance in critical minerals to stand its ground. Eventually, it won, with Washington having to agree to a truce without much of a gain.
Late last month, in Busan, South Korea, the leaders of the two largest economies in the world met face-to-face and both came away smiling. After months of escalating and tit-for-tat tariffs, the two sides achieved what is being called a détente, a pause in hostilities. “The deal with China is going to be wonderful," US President Donald Trump said. “It’s going to be long lasting."