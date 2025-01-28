Opinion
What America’s technology denial and China’s AI success imply for India
Rahul Matthan 4 min read 28 Jan 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Tech denial regimes often spur self-reliance, as seen in India’s missile story and now in China’s AI advances. We must make our own large language models for artificial intelligence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Laws are almost always designed to be broad, aimed at addressing a range of different issues. However, governments sometimes deviate from that approach, enacting targeted legislation aimed at narrow outcomes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less