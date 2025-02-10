Dani Rodrik: America’s trade partners should resist magnifying the irrationality on display
Summary
- US trade partners mustn’t impose retaliatory import duties, as these mostly harm the countries that levy them. Instead of tit-for-tat tariffs, they could opt for other strategies.
By wielding the threat of imposing across-the-board tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China for no justifiable reason, US President Donald Trump demonstrated that he is a major risk for America and its trade partners. But how other countries respond to Trump’s reckless policies will ultimately determine how much damage the global economy will sustain. US trade partners need to keep their cool and resist the temptation to magnify the insanity.