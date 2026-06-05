Mint Quick Edit | Put America's 12.5% tariff proposal to a legal test: recall the fate of reciprocal tariffs?

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5% tariff on 54 countries, including India, for allegedly lacking mechanisms to stop the import of goods made with forced labour. Though it has invited public comments, that sounds like a formality.
This is a familiar ‘art’ of the Trump administration, which may have needed a new spin or pretext for duties after the US judiciary rejected last year’s “reciprocal” tariffs. The proposed set seeks refuge in another US law, but could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.
However, since the charge stands on weak ground, particularly since it somehow spies an unfair trade practice in the imports of countries like India, a complaint that suggests that the US is bent on curbing imports one way or another, Indian negotiators in talks with the US should not give it greater weight than it deserves.