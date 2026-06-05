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Mint Quick Edit | Put America's 12.5% tariff proposal to a legal test: recall the fate of reciprocal tariffs?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read5 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The proposed tariffs could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.
The proposed tariffs could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.(AFP)
Summary

There we go again. An protectionist idea of the Trump White House that’s being spun as labour protection, its irony compounded by a failed ‘reciprocal’ tariff attempt. Here’s how India’s trade negotiators should weigh it up.

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The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5% tariff on 54 countries, including India, for allegedly lacking mechanisms to stop the import of goods made with forced labour. Though it has invited public comments, that sounds like a formality.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5% tariff on 54 countries, including India, for allegedly lacking mechanisms to stop the import of goods made with forced labour. Though it has invited public comments, that sounds like a formality.

Also Read | Indian firms line up for US tariff refunds amid looming legal challenge

This is a familiar ‘art’ of the Trump administration, which may have needed a new spin or pretext for duties after the US judiciary rejected last year’s “reciprocal” tariffs. The proposed set seeks refuge in another US law, but could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.

Also Read | Why has Trump's tariff weapon lost its edge?

However, since the charge stands on weak ground, particularly since it somehow spies an unfair trade practice in the imports of countries like India, a complaint that suggests that the US is bent on curbing imports one way or another, Indian negotiators in talks with the US should not give it greater weight than it deserves.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

It was in February that the US Supreme Court scrapped trade barriers whose application fell afoul of the law. A new 12.5% tariff would need judicial scrutiny too. And if the judiciary okays a policy that distorts trade in the name of labour rights, it would signal an increasingly closed America.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Put America's 12.5% tariff proposal to a legal test: recall the fate of reciprocal tariffs?

Mint Quick Edit | Put America's 12.5% tariff proposal to a legal test: recall the fate of reciprocal tariffs?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read5 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The proposed tariffs could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.
The proposed tariffs could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.(AFP)
Summary

There we go again. An protectionist idea of the Trump White House that’s being spun as labour protection, its irony compounded by a failed ‘reciprocal’ tariff attempt. Here’s how India’s trade negotiators should weigh it up.

Gift this article

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5% tariff on 54 countries, including India, for allegedly lacking mechanisms to stop the import of goods made with forced labour. Though it has invited public comments, that sounds like a formality.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5% tariff on 54 countries, including India, for allegedly lacking mechanisms to stop the import of goods made with forced labour. Though it has invited public comments, that sounds like a formality.

Also Read | Indian firms line up for US tariff refunds amid looming legal challenge

This is a familiar ‘art’ of the Trump administration, which may have needed a new spin or pretext for duties after the US judiciary rejected last year’s “reciprocal” tariffs. The proposed set seeks refuge in another US law, but could potentially be deployed as leverage in trade talks for a deal loaded in its favour.

Also Read | Why has Trump's tariff weapon lost its edge?

However, since the charge stands on weak ground, particularly since it somehow spies an unfair trade practice in the imports of countries like India, a complaint that suggests that the US is bent on curbing imports one way or another, Indian negotiators in talks with the US should not give it greater weight than it deserves.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

It was in February that the US Supreme Court scrapped trade barriers whose application fell afoul of the law. A new 12.5% tariff would need judicial scrutiny too. And if the judiciary okays a policy that distorts trade in the name of labour rights, it would signal an increasingly closed America.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Put America's 12.5% tariff proposal to a legal test: recall the fate of reciprocal tariffs?
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